HONG KONG Nov 12 Luk Fook Holdings
(International) Ltd on Thursday said first-half profit
likely fell as much as 40 percent due to declines in both
revenue and margins, making it the second Hong Kong jewellery
retailer this week to flag a drop in earnings.
Higher rents also contributed to the decline, Chairman Wong
Wai-sheung said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Two days earlier, bigger rival Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd said April-September profit as much as halved due
to subdued consumer spending in Hong Kong and Macau.
Retail sales in Hong Kong fell in September for a seventh
consecutive month amid a drop in tourists from mainland China
and weak consumer sentiment exacerbated by a volatile stock
market.
Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell
22.9 percent in September from a year earlier on a value basis
in the steepest percentage decline since June 2014. Total
tourist arrivals in the month fell 4 percent.
Luk Fook, which posted first-half profit of HK$804.6 million
($103.82 million) last year, is scheduled to announce earnings
on Nov. 26.
Shares of Luk Fook ended ahead of the profit warning, down
1.2 percent at their lowest close since Oct. 22. In contrast,
the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 2.4 percent.
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
