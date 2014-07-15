BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
July 15 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up JV with Cuba's Heber Biotec S.A.
* Establishment of a strategic alliance with Sentara Consolidated Laboratories of Norfolk, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: