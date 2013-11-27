BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd
* Says H1 net profit HK$965 million ($124.48 million), up 72.9 percent from a year earlier
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/buk94v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: