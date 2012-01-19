HONG KONG Jan 19 Luk Fook Holdings
(International) Ltd, a Hong Kong gold and jewellery
retailer and distributor, plans to raise about $125 million
through a share placement to fund inventory purchases and
expansion, IFR reported on Thursday.
The company is offering shares at HK$29.15 to HK$30.40 each,
a discount of 6 to 9.9 percent to the previous close of
HK$32.35, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing a term
sheet for the offering.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was hired as sole bookrunner
on the deal, IFR added.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)