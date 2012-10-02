MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's second largest oil
producer, LUKOIL, has signed an agreement with Ivory
Coast to explore for oil off the West African country's shore,
the company said on Tuesday.
LUKOIL's production in Russia has been falling due to
declining output at depleted oilfields in Western Siberia.
The privately owned company has been seeking opportunities
abroad as its prospects for growth in Russia appear limited
because state-controlled companies have exclusive access to
strategic deposits, including offshore Arctic oil.
LUKOIL said on Tuesday it had signed a production sharing
agreement on offshore block CI-524 in the Gulf of Guinea. It
said its subsidiary LUKOIL Overseas holds a 60 percent stake in
the block, while PanAtlantic, formerly Vanco, has 30 percent and
state-owned PETROCI Holding owns 10 percent.
LUKOIL is already present in Ivory Coast, working at an
adjacent block. Its key international project is the giant West
Qurna-2 field in Iraq.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush and
Anthony Barker)