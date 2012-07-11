* Wants compensation after regulatory changes-sources
* Lukoil paid around $550 mln for 700 stations in 2008
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, July 11 Lukoil is seeking
arbitration over its purchase of a chain of Turkish petrol
stations in 2008, with sources close to the proceedings saying
Russia's second-biggest oil company wants compensation claiming
it overpayed.
"Lukoil's subsidiary in Turkey, Lukoil Eurasia Petrol, filed
for arbitration in relation to the Akpet deal," Dmitry Dolgov,
Lukoil's spokesman in Moscow, told Reuters.
Lukoil will argue that after regulatory changes the sum of
around $550 million which it paid for the 700 stations licensed
to Akpet, owned by Turkey's Aytemiz, was excessive, the sources
told Reuters.
It has applied to Swiss arbitrators for compensation, the
sources added.
Aytemiz declined to comment.
Since the purchase, Turkey's Competition Board, a state
regulatory agency, sharply reduced the length of contracts
petrol stations sign with fuel distributors like Lukoil.
"Because the Competition Board's decision altered the
conditions, an application has been made at an arbitration court
in Geneva," one of the sources said on condition his name was
not used.
"Compensation is being sought, naturally, but no sum of
money is being discussed," he said.
When Lukoil acquired the Akpet chain, Turkish petrol
stations, which are independently owned and operated under
franchise, had contracts lasting 15 to 25 years to sell fuel
with a given distributor.
A year after the acquisition, the Competition Board ruled
the length of the contract violated anti-trust principles and
limited the franchises to five years. The new regulation went
into effect in 2010.
Lukoil is now arguing that the value of the company it
bought from Aytemiz has been sharply reduced by the new
regulation, the source said.
Another source with knowledge of the suit, who also declined
to be identified, confirmed that Lukoil had applied for
arbitration earlier this year.
The second source added that the fuel retailer's market
share has remained roughly the same at 3.7 percent, despite the
regulatory change. At the time of the purchase, Lukoil said it
would double its market share in 10 years to 10 percent.
Oil producer Lukoil's entry into the Turkish market was
aimed at expanding its downstream business.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing
by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)