* The 142,000 bpd refinery meets tax rules-customs office

* Customs to check metering at its port fuel depot by end-week

SOFIA Jan 16 Russia's LUKOIL has installed meters to align its 142,000 barrels per day Bulgarian refinery with tax regulations, the customs office said on Monday.

The plant at the Black Sea port of Burgas is appealing a customs office's decision to strip it of key operational licences for its failure to install product metering on time.

The meters are required to enable officials to monitor production and calculate taxes precisely.

The customs office said the refinery now meets requirements and that it plans to announce whether its fuel depot at Burgas also meets rules by the end of week.

"The refinery now meets legal requirements. But we will await the court sitting on the appeal case scheduled for Jan. 24 before we decide on the operational licences," a customs office spokeswoman said.

The head of the customs office, Vanyo Tanov, has said that the plant can have its licences back if LUKOIL withdraws its appeal.

The customs office may also issue new licences to the refinery, if it keeps the lawsuit, but that process would take time, Tanov has said.

A court has already allowed the refiner to process crude oil and sell its fuels until it rules on the tax dispute.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)