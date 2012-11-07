MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's second-biggest crude producer LUKOIL said on Wednesday its board had recommended a 2012 interim dividend of 40 roubles ($1.27) per share.

The company said last month it would consider the possibility of a payout based on U.S. GAAP results for the first six months of 2012.

Its shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 18, LUKOIL said in a statement. ($1 = 31.4788 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Thomas Grove)