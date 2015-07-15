By Alexander Saeedy
| BRUSSELS, July 15
BRUSSELS, July 15 Lukoil, Russia's
second-largest oil producer, called for the European Commission
to help it fight charges of money laundering and tax evasion
involving its Romanian refinery, a senior Lukoil executive said
on Wednesday.
Last week, Romanian prosecutors seized about 600 million
euros ($657.36 million) worth of fixed assets and inventory
belonging to Petrotel, Lukoil's Romanian subsidiary.
Lukoil's vice-president for oil refining, Thomas Mueller,
said up to 2.2 billion euros ($2.41 billion) of assets,
including bank accounts in the Netherlands and the UK, could be
seized.
Mueller, who is due to meet with energy officials from the
European Commission in Brussels this week, acknowledged there's
"no straight line from the Commission to a Romanian municipal
court". But he said the Romanian accusations were unjustified.
"We would like to see European involvement in this because
we have a small, relatively minor court making huge decisions
that impact not only Romanian assets, but now European assets,"
Mueller said at a news conference. "We don't think that's
right."
Mueller said the case is important because of Lukoil's 9
billion euros ($9.86 billion) worth of assets in the EU and the
Balkans.
Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov wrote a letter to Sefcovic
last week asking for "a more open investigation, as the stable
work of the refinery affects oil products supply in all of the
European Union."
The Commission confirmed that it had received Lukoil's
letter and was investigating the matter, but had no further
comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy)