AMSTERDAM, April 12 Russia's second-largest oil producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Dutch Verolma Groep to acquire 59 gas stations in Belgium and the Netherlands, but did not disclose financial details.

LUKOIL already has 168 gas stations in Belgium and in 2009 it bought a 45 percent stake in the Zeeland oil refinery in the Netherlands in which French oil major Total holds remaining 55 percent.

"Entering the Dutch market fits with LUKOIL's gas station expansion strategy," Bulat Subaev, managing director of LUKOIL Belgium, said in a statement.

Els Ruysen, LUKOIL spokeswoman in Belgium, said the deal was due to be completed in the second quarter once cleared by the anti-competition authorities.

