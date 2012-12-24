MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's second-largest crude
producer LUKOIL said on Monday it decided against
entering project to develop Iraqi huge West Qurna-1 oilfield,
citing high risks.
LUKOIL oversees the largest share of oil reserves in Iraq
among foreign companies and is already involved in the West
Qurna-2 project.
"We have analysed all the risks and decided that, as we have
(already) been implementing such a global project as West
Qurna-2 without a partner, we would have taken upon great risks
by entering another big project such as West Qurna-1," Andrei
Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL Overseas, told Russian state TV channel
Rossiya-24.
West Qurna-1 became available for LUKOIL and other majors
last month when ExxonMobil has informed the Iraqi
government it wants to pull out of the $50 billion project in
southern Iraq.