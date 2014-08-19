* Lukoil says operations in Iraq unaffected by violence
* Production at West Qurna-2 exceeds 280,000 bpd
MOSCOW Aug 19 Lukoil, Russia's second
biggest oil producer, said on Tuesday it had shipped 1 million
barrels of oil produced from southern Iraq's giant West Qurna-2
oilfield, its first shipment from the field, despite a surge of
violence in Iraq.
Ranked as one of the largest oil fields in the world, West
Qurna-2, where Lukoil holds a 75-percent stake, is one of
several big fields under development which are set to boost
Iraq's economy. West Qurna-2's output alone is expected to peak
at 1.2 million barrels per day from estimated recoverable
reserves of about 13 billion barrels.
Shipping its first oil, Lukoil said the Sea Triumph tanker
had left the port of Basra bound for Augusta in Sicily, where
Lukoil owns the ISAB refinery.
Production at West Qurna-2 is a key part of Lukoil's efforts
to make up for its declining production elsewhere, chiefly in
western Siberia.
Lukoil's foreign upstream projects now account for around 6
percent of the company's oil output and it expects the figure to
rise to 17 percent of its total hydrocarbon production by 2020.
Lukoil said three weeks ago that production at West Qurna-2
has increased to 280,000 barrels per day since commercial
production started in March at a rate of 120,000 bpd.
"The project's development is on schedule with Lukoil
successfully fulfilling all of its contractual obligations," the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
While northern provinces of Iraq have been hit by an upsurge
in violence and fighting with Islamist militants a spokesman for
Lukoil said the situation in the south where the company is
working "is stable and, on the whole, predictable".
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Keiron Henderson
and Greg Mahlich)