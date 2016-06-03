By Dmitry Zhdannikov
| VIENNA, June 3
VIENNA, June 3 Iraq has positively surprised oil
majors by starting quickly to repay accumulated debts, the head
of Russia's Lukoil said, pledging more investment to
allow OPEC's second-largest producer to maintain stellar output
growth.
Iraq has become the world's fastest-growing oil producer
with output up 50 percent since it signed contracts worth tens
of billions of dollars with the likes of Lukoil, BP,
Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell at the end of
the last decade to help develop its huge oilfields.
But growth in production to around 4.5 million barrels per
day (bpd) has lagged initial plans as oil majors have repeatedly
complained about red tape, poor security and rising debts.
Debt repayment to majors for their investments has slowed
even further over the past two years as oil prices collapsed -
but Vagit Alekperov, the chief executive and a major shareholder
of Lukoil, said the situation was changing.
"Iraq is very actively repaying the operators. The situation
has changed dramatically," Alekperov told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of an OPEC meeting in Vienna where he
met several of the organisation's ministers and officials.
Hit by low oil prices, Iraq is expected to have a financing
gap of $17 billion this year unless it can secure more funding,
according to the International Monetary Fund. The cost of
fighting Islamic State militants is another burden.
In May, Iraq reached a $5.4 billion standby agreement with
the IMF that could unlock $15 billion more in international
assistance over the next three years.
"We know about the IMF talks and we know that the IMF makes
it conditional for Iraq to pay back the contractors," Alekperov
said.
"We hope they pay back all debts by November so we can start
a new investment cycle before the end of the year. Our long-term
Iraqi production goal remains intact - 1.2 million barrels per
day. Iraqi fields have huge potential."
Lukoil is producing 0.4 million bpd in Iraq and if it did
triple output at the West Qurna field, the country would be able
to produce more than 5 million bpd.
Only Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States produce more
oil - more than 10 million bpd each. Iraq ultimately hopes to
close the gap and extract as much as 8 million bpd from its huge
reserves, the world's fifth-largest after Venezuela, Saudi
Arabia, Canada and Iran.
DRILLING FRENZY
Alekperov said he hoped Tehran would reveal details of new
exploration contracts with majors, which have been waiting for
them for over two years, before the end of 2016 to spur
investment. He said Lukoil was ready to invest billions.
Elsewhere, he said he was waiting for Mexico to tender
contracts for developing its offshore and heavy-oil deposits.
Alekperov said he expected production to rise further in
countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq while poorer OPEC
members with higher production costs would struggle due to their
more difficult economic situation.
"Neither Nigeria nor Venezuela are capable of raising
production at the moment," he said.
The collapse in oil prices has led to a huge drop in
investment across the world, amounting to $300 billion last year
and $100 billion in the first quarter of this year alone,
according to Alekperov.
"The consequences will be big. A spike in prices in the
future could be very significant".
In Russia, where companies have benefited from a rouble
depreciation following the fall in oil prices, Lukoil wants to
raise drilling volumes by as much as 25-35 percent this year to
keep output steady.
Alekperov expects most other Russian companies to do the
same to compensate for declining output at mature fields in
Western Siberia.
Lukoil has also expressed interest in buying smaller rival
Bashneft. The government wants to sell the firm to plug budget
holes in a rare privatisation move by the Kremlin, which spent
the past 15 years raising state control in the oil industry.
"We haven't done any bidding yet. We haven't seen any
documents on Bashneft that we can study ... What matters to us
is good economics, not production volumes."
Executing the sale in a transparent and open manner with
banks coordinating the process is key for the government to send
a strong message to investors, Alekperov said: "It would signal
a new era for the development of the private sector in Russia".
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)