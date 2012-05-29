* Plans HK secondary listing within a year
* Lukoil in move would follow handbag maker Coach, Brazil's
Vale
* Thin volumes limit appeal of secondary listings, some say
* Company has no plans to invest in Myanmar
(Updates with quotes, Myanmar comment)
By Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, May 29 Russia's No.2 oil producer
Lukoil plans a secondary listing in Hong Kong within a
year, a company executive said on Tuesday, as it seeks to
attract Asian investors.
The listing will be of existing shares worth more than $1
billion obtained through buybacks, Leonid Fedun, vice president
of the company, told a media briefing in Hong Kong on the
company's global strategy.
"Our aim going forward is to obtain a listing on the Hong
Kong stock exchange. They will be existing shares," Fedun said,
adding that the secondary listing was aimed at raising Lukoil's
profile in Asia where investors might give its shares a higher
valuation.
"Regarding the volume I would think it would depend on
demand but it is going to be in excess of one billion U.S.
dollars," he said.
Moscow-listed Lukoil, which already has secondary listing in
London, was in final talks to hire China International Capital
Corp (CICC) and Renaissance Capital to handle the deal, although
there was no plan to issue any new shares initially, he said.
The company was also considering listing in Shanghai when
conditions matured, he added.
China has said that it planned to set up an international
board in Shanghai to attract foreign listings, but the plan has
been delayed repeatedly for years.
Lukoil would follow in the footsteps of U.S. luxury handbag
maker Coach Inc , casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd and Brazilian mining giant
Vale in choosing a rare method called
"listing by introduction" to tap Hong Kong investors.
Some bankers have dubbed listing without issuance of new
shares an expensive marketing exercise.
For companies looking to increase their profile among Asian
investors a secondary listing or listing by introduction in Hong
Kong may be less expensive than an IPO, but because there is no
new issuance of stock, trading volumes tend to be thin, limiting
their appeal.
SLUMP IN STOCK ISSUANCES
This year has been marked by a slump in stock issuances as
investors flee equity markets on increased volatility caused by
Europe's debt troubles.
IPOs had their worst start in about four years in the
Asia-Pacific region in 2012, with overall equity market activity
down about a fifth from 2011. Volumes for initial offerings in
Hong Kong plunged about 82 percent through early May from the
same time last year.
MSCI's index for Asia ex-Japan has fallen
about 10.7 percent since the beginning of May and Hong Kong's
benchmark Hang Seng index is down 10.9 percent.
Fedun said Lukoil aimed to increase supply of natural gas it
produced in Central Asia via pipeline to China and was also
seeking to develop unconventional resources such as shale gas in
China.
Lukoil, which has operations in 37 countries, currently has
no plans to invest in Myanmar's oil and gas sector as "there are
many opportunities elsewhere," he said. Lukoil also has no plans
to invest in Australia's natural gas sector because assets there
are "very expensive."
Lukoil reported on Monday a forecast-beating 7.7 percent
increase in first-quarter earnings to $3.79 billion, with higher
oil prices helping to offset a slight fall in production.
Lukoil said its first-quarter sales grew 19 percent to
$35.26 billion from $29.63 billion in the year-earlier period,
while analysts had expected sales to rise to $35.21 billion.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)