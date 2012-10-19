GENEVA Oct 19 The Geneva-based trading arm of
Russia's LUKOIL has replaced its CEO, the group said
in an emailed statement on Friday, hiring a top executive from
BP Plc.
Timothy Bullock joins LUKOIL's Litasco unit having been in
charge of BP's international supply and trading activities
between 2008 and 2011, according to his profile on professional
networking website LinkedIn.
Bullock will begin his new role in Geneva on Monday, Litasco
said. He replaces Sergey Chaplygin who will remain with the
group and on its board of directors, according to the statement.
Litasco gave no reason for the change but said Bullock would
bring his experience of more than 27 years in the energy
industry, including in the downstream sector.
LUKOIL, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, has been expanding its
refinery capacity beyond its core market through investing in
storage and other assets in Europe.
This places it in direct competition with other Swiss
traders like Vitol and Gunvor, which both bought European
refineries from insolvent refiner Petroplus earlier this year.
Litasco traded around 118 million tonnes of oil last year,
slightly less than the previous year.