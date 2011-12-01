MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia's No.2 crude oil producer LUKOIL aims to increase oil output to up to 110 million tonnes per year over the next decade from 96 million tonnes in 2010, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Vagit Alekperov also told reporters the company's annual production would reach 101.5-102.0 million tonnes by 2017. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)