* Figure includes 13.4 bln barrels of oil
* Also includes 23.2 trln cubic feet of gas
* Proved reserves down by 197 mln barrels of oil equivalent
MOSCOW, Feb 3 LUKOIL, Russia's
second-biggest oil producer, said on Friday that proven
hydrocarbon reserves as of Dec. 31 were 17.3 billion barrels of
oil equivalent, including 13.4 billion barrels of oil and 23.2
trillion cubic feet of gas.
The company also said it replenished oil already produced by
more than 100 percent in 2011, with 619 million barrels of oil
equivalent added thanks to exploration and a further 197 million
barrels of oil equivalent gained by a "reinterpretation of
previous assessments."
Proved reserves declined by 147 million barrels of oil
equivalent due to the rapid production drop at the
Yuzhno-Khylchuyuskoye field.
Contingent resources totalled 10.3 billion barrels of oil
equivalent. This figure includes reserves from Lukoil's 25.1
percent stake in a joint venture with Bashneft for the
development of the Trebs and Titov fields.