MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's second-biggest oil
producer Lukoil said on Monday its third-quarter net
profit fell by around 62 percent year-on-year to $623 million as
it felt the effects of tumbling oil prices.
Russian oil producers have been hit by a decline in oil
prices which fell from their peak of $115 per barrel reached in
June 2014 to below $45 currently.
During the first nine months of 2015, Lukoil's net income
was affected by a two-fold decrease in the hydrocarbon prices
and by a write-off of $371 million related to an exploration
project in Romania, the company said. It did not specify the
exact effect on third-quarter net income.
Lukoil's revenues fell 40 percent in July-September to $23.4
billion, in line with market expectations, the company said.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 32 percent to $3.6 billion, beating
analysts' forecast of $3.4 billion.
As of 1045 GMT, shares in Lukoil were up 0.4 percent in
Moscow, in line with a flat broad market index.
Lukoil said its total hydrocarbon production edged up in the
third quarter by 3.5 percent thanks to output increase at its
giant West Qurna-2 field in Iraq.
Analysts have said they would like to hear about company's
investment plans, especially related to West Qurna-2, on the
back of falling oil prices.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes that the Russian oil
firms have a breakeven price of $35 per barrel.
Rosneft, Russia's top listed oil producer by
output, registered a 16 percent decline in third-quarter profit.
