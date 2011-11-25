MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL reported on Friday a 20 percent decline in its third-quarter net profit to $2.24 billion, missing analysts' forecast of $3.07 billion, due to higher taxes.

LUKOIL said third-quarter sales grew to $34.56 billion from $26.52 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to rise to $34.37 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $4.63 billion from $4.55 billion in the third quarter of 2010, below an average forecast of $4.99 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)