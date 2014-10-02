(Adds details on searches, company comment) (Adds further details, confirmation from Romanian officials)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Radu-Sorin Marinas

MOSCOW/BUCHAREST Oct 2 Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of Russian oil firm Lukoil's refinery near the city of Ploiesti on Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros ($290 million).

The prosecuting office of the Ploiesti Court of Appeals said in a statement emailed to Reuters that "a complex team" had undertaken searches of the offices of five companies controlled by Russia's second largest oil producer throughout the day.

Prosecutors said the offices raided included those of Lukoil Energy & Gas Romania SRL, Lukoil Lubricants East Europe, Agentia Lukom-A-Romania and TP Log Services SRL.

"In this case we are conducting inquiries over tax evasion and money laundering as part of the probe. At this stage of the penal process, the estimated loss was estimated at ... 112 million euros from evasion and 118 million euros from money laundering.

Lukoil, which has about 300 petrol stations across the Balkan state, bought the Petrotel refinery in 1998.

Romania, which became a NATO member in 2004 and an European Union country three years later, has been a staunch supporter of economic sanctions against Russia since its annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

A spokesman for the Romanian refinery said by telephone that the company "would not offer any comments before the lawyers (give) their point of view."

A spokesman for Lukoil in Moscow confirmed that Romanian prosecutors had conducted searches at the Petrotel refinery and said some accounting documents were taken away.

Outside Russia, Lukoil has expanded aggressively in recent years to offset oil production declines in Russia where its fields become increasingly depleted. It has said it could trim its investment programmes due to Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

It also recently acquired several producing assets in Russia and is focusing on domestic projects. (1 US dollar = 0.7898 euros) (Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Radu Marinas and Vladimir Soldatkin)