MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's No.2 crude producer
LUKOIL has offered Rosneft participation in
its foreign oil projects, such as the West Qurna-2 field in
Iraq, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing LUKOIL's
CEO.
"We offered a whole package. If they are interested, it's
both Western Africa and West Qurna-2. But in Iraq, it's only
possible after agreement with the local government," Vagit
Alekperov was quoted as saying.
He added that LUKOIL may offer Rosneft the stake in West
Qurna-2 previously held by Norway's Statoil.
In April, Rosneft proposed LUKOIL as well some other Russian
companies to jointly participate in offshore projects, which can
only be tapped by Rosneft and Gazprom, the country's
top gas producer.
