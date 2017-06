MOSCOW, Feb 9 - Russian oil company LUKOIL said on Thursday that Norway's Statoil has informed it about plans to leave Iraq's West Qurna Two oilfield, Russian agencies is quoting LUKOIL's top executive as saying.

"They informed us. We are in discussions," Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Statoil holds 18.75 percent of the West Qurna-2 project, with LUKOIL at 56.25 percent and Iraq's North Oil Company 25 percent.