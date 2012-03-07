BAGHDAD, March 7 Iraq has approved the
sale by Norway's Statoil of its minority stake in a supergiant
oil field to Lukoil, making the Russian firm the sole foreign
partner in one of Iraq's biggest new oil projects, two Iraqi oil
industry sources said.
Statoil will sell its 18.75 percent state in the
West Qurna Phase-2 field to Lukoil, giving the Russian
firm a 75 percent stake. An Iraqi state oil company owns the
other 25 percent.
The deal makes Statoil the first big Western oil firm to
abandon one of the lucrative oil deals offered by Iraq in recent
years.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff)