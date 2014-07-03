July 2 Lululemon Athletica Inc founder
Dennis Wilson's advisers have been talking to private equity
firms including Leonard Green & Partners to find out if they are
interested in buying the fashionable yoga gear maker, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The buyout would face trouble given the premium that would
be needed over the company's $6 billion market capitalization,
the report said, adding that there is no deal in the works.(on.wsj.com/1mVcnJY)
The Wall Street Journal had reported on June 22 that Wilson
was building a team of advisers that would likely include
Goldman Sachs and could launch a proxy fight or team up with a
private equity firm in a buyout.
The company was not available to comment outside regular
business hours.
Wilson had earlier expressed his displeasure at the
company's annual meeting held in June about the strategic
direction set by the board and had cast his vote against the new
chairman and another director.
