(Updates with details from conference call, analyst comment and
stock reaction)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Sept 11 A jump in online sales helped
yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc report a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, mitigating
some of the damage from a series of mishaps last year, while
spurring it to increase its full-year earnings forecast and
pushing its stock higher.
Lululemon shares jumped as much as 18.5 percent to $45.49 on
Nasdaq. The stock had fallen more than 40 percent in the last 18
months following an embarrassing recall of yoga pants that were
deemed too see-through.
Since then, the Canadian company has worked to improve
quality and solve supply-chain problems. It has also faced
increased competition, addressed executive departures, fought
lawsuits and sought to soothe disgruntled customers after
controversial comments by founder Chip Wilson about some women's
bodies being unsuitable for Lululemon yoga pants.
"The results ... today are beginning to reflect the ongoing
work that is being done across our entire organization," Chief
Executive Laurent Potdevin told analysts on a conference call.
"And our sales and bottom line for the quarter finished slightly
ahead of plan."
In a push to revive the sales growth that once made it an
investor darling, the company has been stepping up expansion
both in North America and abroad. Executives said the company,
which now operates 270 stores, plans to open its first
men's-only store, in New York City, and its first full-line
Asian store, in Singapore, before yearend.
It recently opened some 90 showrooms, or test boutiques that
are slimmed-down versions of its established stores, a quarterly
record.
Chief Financial Officer John Currie said its Asian showrooms
were doing "much better" than the showrooms it opened in the
United States several years ago. That U.S. push had led to a
long stretch of double-digit sales growth.
"I am a little bit cautious, in terms of wanting to see them
grow at a prudent rate ... but I know the international story
is the one that many investors have been eager to hear more
about," said Liz Dunn, an analyst at Macquarie Research.
She said the jump in its shares may be partly due to a large
number of short sellers closing out positions.
The changes made by the Vancouver, British Columbia-based
company to its forecasts were marginal. It said it now expects
full-year adjusted earnings of $1.72-$1.77 a share, up from its
previous forecast of $1.71-$1.76. It also increased the lower
end of its revenue forecast to $1.78 billion from $1.77 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected full-year earnings of
$1.74 a share on revenue of $1.78 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Because the company cut its earnings forecasts last quarter,
the changes are not as impressive, said Brian Sozzi, chief
executive of research firm Belus Capital Advisors.
"The market likes it, but I think when you drill into this
quarter you're still left with the impression that the company's
battling tons of competitive threats," he said, adding that he
was concerned by declining product margins.
The retailer's gross profit margin was 50.5 percent in the
second quarter, ended Aug. 3. It said it expects increased
efficiency to push that toward the mid-50s by 2016.
The yoga gear market, a space Lululemon largely created, is
now also occupied by big-name competitors such as Under Armour
Inc, Nike Inc, and Gap Inc's Athleta
retail banner, which have all expanded into the area with
lower-priced products, while trendy, niche rivals have also
emerged.
Lululemon's total comparable sales, which include comparable
store sales and online sales, were flat in the second quarter on
a constant-dollar basis.
Online sales revenue rose 30 percent, but comparable store
sales decreased 5 percent as traffic fell. Comparable U.S. store
sales were up slightly in the low, single digits, while Canada
was down in the mid-single digits, CFO Currie said.
Net income fell to $48.7 million, or 33 cents per share,
from $56.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $390.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents a
share on revenue of $376.8 million.
(Additional reporting by Sneha Banerjee, Euan Rocha and Allison
Martell; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Jeffrey Hodgson, Alden
Bentley and Peter Galloway)