BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)