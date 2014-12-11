(Adds stock reaction, analyst's comment, details)
By Solarina Ho
Dec 11 Yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc
reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday, driven in part by lower costs, but U.S. port
disruptions and delayed store openings took a toll on its
revenue outlook.
Shares of the Canadian retailer jumped 10 percent to $51.32
after it reported the results, with investors taking note of an
increase in comparable store sales.
Total same-store sales, which include comparable-store and
online sales, rose 3 percent year-over-year on a constant-dollar
basis in the third quarter. This key measurement was flat in the
second quarter. Online sales jumped 27 percent.
The once high-flying stock is still down some 25 percent
since March 2013, continuing to feel effects of an embarrassing
recall of its signature yoga pants, which were deemed too sheer.
"The improving comparable sales are encouraging. The story
for the back half of 2014 is about improving product flow and
we're beginning to see it," said Mark Altschwager, an analyst at
Baird Equity Research.
"That said, margins remain under intense pressure and new
supply chain delays may curb some of the recent momentum."
The Vancouver-based company said fourth quarter revenue will
take a roughly $15 million hit from U.S. West Coast port delays,
a lower Canadian dollar and delayed store openings. It now
expects revenue of $570 million to $585 million for the quarter.
Disruptions at U.S. ports, caused by a shortage of
equipment and protracted labor negotiations, have resulted in
seven- to 10-day delays and have also hurt the company's
Canadian business because shipments to Vancouver often make U.S.
stops first, executives said.
Lululemon is working to reroute most shipments to North
America directly to Vancouver and sending U.S. cargo by rail,
which it expects will trim delays to one to three days.
The company, which faces increased competition in a market
it once dominated, raised its adjusted profit forecast for the
year that ends in early February to $1.74-$1.78 per share from
$1.72-$1.77. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of
$1.77 per share.
Net income fell to $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Nov. 2 from $66.1 million, or 45 cents, a year
earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of 38 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $419.4 million, but fell short of
expectations of $424.8 million.
Lululemon cut its full-year revenue forecast to $1.77
billion-$1.78 billion from $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion. Analysts
had expected $1.79 billion.
