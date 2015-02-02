(Updates with analyst comment, plan for founder's Lululemon
stake, details, stock price)
By Solarina Ho
Feb 2 Lululemon Athletica Inc founder
Chip Wilson said on Monday he is quitting the board of directors
of the yogawear retailer, hit nearly two years ago by a major
recall, because the company was back on track with a strong
management team.
Wilson, a sometimes controversial figure who helped build
the Canadian company into an international success story, said
the move will also allow him to focus on Kit and Ace, a casual
wear company that his wife and son launched last year.
A spokesman for Wilson said he has no immediate plans to
trim his 13.75 percent stake in the company.
"I now believe the company has returned to the core values
that made it great," he said in a statement.
Kit and Ace plans to open at least 100 stores across North
America by 2019.
Lululemon's stock has surged some 75 percent since its June
low after boardroom battles and disappointing results. On Monday
it was down 1.3 percent at $65.40.
"We believe Mr. Wilson's departure solidifies stability of
the leadership team going forward, and lessens tension behind
decision making and voting power," Stifel equity analyst Jim
Duffy said in a research note.
Wilson, who founded Lululemon in 1998, withdrew from
day-to-day management in early 2012, and said in December 2013
he was stepping down as chairman. He stayed on as a director.
Wilson had returned to take a more active role in operations
in spring 2013, after Lululemon issued a high-profile recall of
its signature yoga pants following complaints they were too
see-through.
The recall led to the departures of top executives and a
public relations headache. In December 2013, the company named a
new chief executive officer, Laurent Potdevin.
Problems were compounded when Wilson said fabric in some
pants was not holding up because "some women's bodies just
actually don't work" for Lululemon's clothing. Wilson later said
he was "sad for the repercussions of his actions."
Tensions remained, with Wilson lashing out last June, saying
the new chairman and another director were too focused on
short-term growth.
A proxy war was averted when Wilson agreed to sell half of
his 27 percent stake to private equity firm Advent International
for $845 million.
"Since the Advent announcement in late summer, infighting
seems to have calmed, likely in an effort to turn around public
perception of the brand," said Duffy.
