TORONTO Feb 2 Canadian yogawear retailer
Lululemon Athletica Inc's founder Chip Wilson has no
immediate plans to trim his stake in the company, said a
spokesman for Wilson on Monday.
Lululemon, founded by Wilson back in 1998, said earlier on
Monday that its founder was stepping down from the company's
board of directors.
A spokesman for Wilson told Reuters on Monday that he plans
to retain his 13.75 percent stake in the company. He said Wilson
is pleased that the company that ran into issues over the last
two years is now back on the right track.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)