June 11 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Chip Wilson said he voted against the re-election of Chairman Michael Casey and RoAnn Costin to the board.

"After being asked by the board ... to help the company recover from the product recall last year, I have decided to vote against the re-election of the company's outside board members," Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Casey, a former Starbucks Corp executive, rose to chairman from lead director after Wilson resigned as chairman in December.

Wilson owns 27 percent of the company.

Lululemon annual meeting is scheduled for 1500 ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)