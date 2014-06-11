June 11 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica
Inc founder Chip Wilson said he voted against the
re-election of Chairman Michael Casey and RoAnn Costin to the
board.
"After being asked by the board ... to help the company
recover from the product recall last year, I have decided to
vote against the re-election of the company's outside board
members," Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday.
Casey, a former Starbucks Corp executive, rose to
chairman from lead director after Wilson resigned as chairman in
December.
Wilson owns 27 percent of the company.
Lululemon annual meeting is scheduled for 1500 ET on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)