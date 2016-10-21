By Catherine Ngai
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 21 Lululemon Athletica Inc
is deeply committed to staying in Canada, the yoga wear
retailer said on Friday, after comments it made in a government
submission raised fears it was looking to move its headquarters
from Vancouver.
In the July submission to a Canadian Parliamentary
committee, Lululemon said its growth and ability to remain
headquartered in Vancouver would require greater flexibility to
hire skilled workers under the country's foreign worker program.
The remarks were posted online and this week caught the
attention of policymakers, union leaders and the media.
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson told broadcaster CBC that he
was "very concerned" that companies could consider leaving
because of immigration policies.
Lululemon on Friday clarified no change was imminent.
"As a company firmly rooted in Vancouver for eighteen years,
we are proud of our Canadian heritage and deeply committed to
remaining here for the long term," Lululemon's chief executive
Laurent Potdevin said in an e-mailed statement.
The company said in the submission it wanted the federal
government to grant them an exemption that is already
commonplace in the film industry and universities.
That exemption would allow Lululemon to hire workers without
filing a labor market impact assessment transition plan. These
plans requires Canadian employers hiring temporary foreign
workers to outline how they intend to transition to a Canadian
workforce.
"In order to keep growing, our industry needs to continue to
attract and retain top international talent, from specialized
design roles to specialized technical product development and
testing roles," Lululemon said in the government submission.
Canada's former Conservative government tightened
restrictions on Canada's temporary foreign worker program in
2014, after politically embarrassing news reports that foreign
workers had displaced Canadians at some fast-food restaurants.
After winning power last year, the Liberal government led by
Justin Trudeau has eased restrictions and talked about making it
easier for companies to bring in workers.
On Thursday, a council advising the government on how to
improve long-term growth urged it to increase immigration to
help offset the aging of the country's population.
Lululemon employs 10,000 workers globally, including 3,400
in Canada with 1,200 of them based at its head office in
Vancouver.
