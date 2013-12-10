(Corrects name to "Laurent" from "Lauren" in paragraph 1)
By Ashutosh Pandey
Dec 10 Yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica
Inc, reeling from an embarrassing recall of see-through
pants, named Laurent Potdevin as chief executive and said
founder Chip Wilson would step down as non-executive chairman.
Potdevin replaces Christine Day, who said in June that she
would leave the company once a replacement was found.
Day was behind Lulu's blistering growth and its transition
from a niche player to a major retailing force.
Day surprised investors with her decision to quit, which
followed the March recall of the see-through black pants. The
recall also led to the departure of its chief product officer.
Lululemon was hit with a U.S. lawsuit in July that accused
it of defrauding shareholders by hiding defects in the pants and
concealing talks that led to the sudden departure of Day.
The company, due to announce third-quarter results on
Thursday, trimmed its forecast for full-year sales and profit in
September.
Lululemon's shares, which have fallen about 15 percent since
Day announced her intention to quit, were up 1.6 percent before
the bell on Tuesday.
Potdevin, who takes over in January, was most recently
president at retailer TOMS Shoes, which is known for matching
every pair of shoes sold with a pair given to poor children.
Prior to TOMS, he was CEO of Burton Snowboards.
Potdevin's immediate challenge will be to deal with the
supply chain problems that caused the multimillion-dollar
recall. He will also need a strategy to fend off rising
competition from retailers including Under Armour Inc,
Nike Inc and Gap Inc and its Athleta line.
WILSON STEPS DOWN
Wilson, who founded Lululemon in 1998 and owns about 9
percent of the company, will step down as non-executive chairman
prior to the company's annual meeting in June. Wilson will
retain a seat on the board.
Michael Casey, a former Starbucks executive and
lead director of Lululemon's board for the past six years, will
take over as chairman.
Wilson is known to court controversy. He caused a furor last
month when he said Lululemon products were wrong for certain
body shapes.
In the past, Wilson said he chose the name "Lululemon"
because L is not in the Japanese vocabulary. "It's funny to
watch them try to say it," he said in a 2004 profile in the
National Post Business magazine.
Lululemon shares closed at $70.34 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
