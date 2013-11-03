Nov 3 Canadian athletic clothing company Lululemon Athletica Inc, which suffered an embarrassing recall of overly sheer yoga pants last spring, is fielding what it calls a small number of complaints over the quality of some of its pants.

The new batch of complaints has focused on a couple of styles of pants - Groove and Wunder Under, according to news reports.

A Lululemon spokeswoman said in an email that the problem is not widespread, and that only a very small number of customers has complained. Her email mentioned only Groove Pants, not Wunder Under.

"We've heard from a very small number of guests that they have experienced some piling on their Groove Pants," spokeswoman Alecia Pulman said in the email on Friday. Her email was in response to queries from Reuters and other news organizations.

"The information we have tells us that piling is not a widespread concern and this guest feedback is not indicative of a larger issue," she said.

Pulman advised customers experiencing what they think to be quality problems to visit their local store or contact the company's customer call center "so we can make it right."

Lululemon carved out a niche for high-end yoga wear and built up a passionate clientele that helped the company regularly achieve quarterly sales growth of more than 20 percent.

It suffered its biggest stumble in March, when it was forced to pull overly sheer black yoga pants off store shelves, a recall that is likely to dent 2013 sales by $57 million to $67 million.

Lululemon shares closed at $67.85 on the Nasdaq on Friday, down 1.8 percent on the day.