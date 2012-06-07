* Quarterly earnings $0.32 a share vs $0.23 year earlier
* Revenue up 53 percent at $285.7 million
* Same-store sales rise 25 percent, but growth will slow
* Shares drop 9.3 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
By Allison Martell
June 7 Lululemon Athletica Inc said on
Thursday it expected the blistering sales growth of its trendy
yogawear shops to retreat in the current quarter, sending its
volatile stock tumbling anew as investors again questioned its
lofty valuation.
The Vancouver-based company, already a fashion phenomenon in
its home market of Canada, is rapidly expanding in the United
States, targeting its yoga gear and running apparel at young,
professional women willing to pay premium prices.
While reporting a 25 percent sales increase for established
stores in its first quarter ended April 29, L ululemon said
growth in the current three months would likely ebb to a
percentage in the low double-digit range.
Any sign that the chain's muscular growth might falter has
spooked markets in recent quarters, and this time was no
different. The stock dropped 9.3 percent to C$65.34 on Thursday
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange, though it is still up
nearly 40 percent this year.
"It trades at a high multiple, it's a big growth story,"
said Sterne Agee analyst Sam Poser. "The Street got ahead of
them, including myself, and you know, if it's not perfect, these
stocks get hurt."
Lululemon, a rare Canadian retail success story in the U.S.
market, inspires fierce brand loyalty, with fan blogs tracking
every product launch. Bu t with a rich valuation, its stock has
been subject to sharp shifts in sentiment.
The company is trading at about 39 times analysts'
expectations for fiscal 2013 earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters data, much higher than its competitors. Nike Inc
is at about 19 times forward earnings, and Under Armour Inc
is at 33.
Indeed, compared with similar stocks , a higher-than-average
number of investors are betting Lululemon shares will fall. At
the end of May, 10.8 percent of the company's free float was
being borrowed for short sales - essentially a bet the stock
will fall - according to data from Nasdaq.
While that's down from 14.9 percent at the beginning of the
year, L ululemon still ranks in the top fifth of all U.S. stocks
in terms of short interest, according to Starmine.