Sept 7 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as sales rose.

Net income for the second quarter ended July 29 rose to $57.2 million, or 39 cents a share, from $38.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net revenue increased 33 percent to $282.6 million. Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 15 percent on a constant-dollar basis.