NEW YORK Dec 5 Lululemon Athletica Inc
said it is implausible to believe it intended to sell hundreds
of thousands of nearly sheer yoga pants and hope consumers
wouldn't notice, and that a securities fraud lawsuit claiming it
did just that should be thrown out.
In a Wednesday night filing in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, Lululemon and Chief Executive Christine Day said the
company "disclosed in real time" its efforts to recall and fix
women's black yoga pants containing luon fabric, after learning
that the pants suffered from sheerness when wearers bent over.
Shareholders accused Lululemon of hiding the defects, using
deep discounting to boost market share, and concealing plans to
replace Day. Her planned exit was announced on June 10 and led
to a 17.5 percent drop in the Vancouver, British Columbia-based
athletic wear company's share price the next day.
But Lululemon said shareholders failed to show the stock
drop was tied to the defect, efforts to address it including
through a March recall, Day's departure, or the company's
"general" statements reflecting its commitment to quality.
Lululemon also said it did not hope the defect "would remain
undiscovered" if consumers wore the pants as intended.
"Why defendants would do this and how it could benefit the
company or the individual defendants is not alleged," Lululemon
said. Chairman Dennis "Chip" Wilson is also a defendant. Day
remains chief executive while Lululemon looks for a successor.
The lead plaintiff is the Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension &
Relief Fund. Gerald Silk, a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger
& Grossmann representing the Baton Rouge-based fund, was not
immediately available on Thursday for comment.
In its filing, Lululemon also said if the lawsuit isn't
dismissed, then it should be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme
Court rules on oilfield services company Halliburton Co's
appeal in a case that could make it harder for investors
to win securities fraud class action lawsuits.
That case revisits a 1988 precedent that let shareholders
who claim they were defrauded by false statements in securities
filings rely on a "fraud on the market" presumption that stock
prices reflected those statements, and not have to show they
relied on actual filings. A decision is expected before July.
The case is In re: Lululemon Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-04596.