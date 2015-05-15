NEW YORK May 15 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
agreed with Lululemon Athletica Inc that a lawsuit
accusing the retailer of defrauding shareholders by failing to
reveal defects that caused yoga pants to become see-through was
properly dismissed.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said
shareholders led by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief
Fund failed to show that Lululemon committed securities fraud by
concealing the sheerness of its black Luon yoga pants,
overstating its quality control, and hiding its use of deep
discounts to boost market share.
Problems with Luon pants led to an expensive March 2013
recall for Lululemon, which is based in Vancouver, British
Columbia.
Former Chief Executive Christine Day and company founder
Dennis "Chip" Wilson were also named as defendants in the
lawsuit.
"Insofar as the defendants are alleged to have omitted
information from Lululemon's corporate website, filings with the
SEC, press releases, or investor calls, the fund has failed
adequately to plead with particularity that these omissions
rendered the defendants' statements inaccurate, incomplete, or
misleading or that the defendants were otherwise under a duty to
disclose such information," the appeals court said, referring to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Robert Klausner, a lawyer for the shareholders, said no
decision has been made on whether to appeal.
Friday's decision upheld an April 2014 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan.
The case is In re Lululemon Securities Litigation, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-1664.
