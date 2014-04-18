(Corrects dateline to April 18)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 18 A U.S. judge has issued final
dismissals of lawsuits accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc
and various company officials of defrauding shareholders by
concealing defects in yoga pants.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan had on
April 4 issued "draft" decisions dismissing a shareholder
lawsuit against Lululemon, and two lawsuits accusing 11
executives and directors of missing red flags about poor quality
control.
The judge issued a final, longer ruling dismissing the
proposed shareholder class action on Friday, after having done
the same in the other two lawsuits last week.
Shareholders accused Lululemon of failing to disclose how
its black Luon yoga pants were too sheer, culminating in an
expensive March 2013 recall.
They also accused the Vancouver, British Columbia-based
company of overstating its ability to ensure good quality
control and of concealing plans to replace its since departed
chief executive, Christine Day.
But Forrest wrote on Friday that the plaintiffs' "narrative
requires the court to stretch allegations of, at most, corporate
mismanagement into actionable federal securities fraud."
"This is not the law," she added.
The lawsuits had sought damages for an estimated $2 billion
decline in Lululemon's market value. Lululemon has denied
wrongdoing.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs and representatives for
Lululemon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The cases are in the U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York. They are In re: Lululemon Securities Litigation,
No. 13-04596; Canty v. Day et al, No. 13-05629; and Federman v.
Day et al, No. 13-05977.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)