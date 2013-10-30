TORONTO Oct 30 Yogawear maker Lululemon
Athletica Inc on Wednesday named a former executive of
Sears Holdings Corp to oversee its global merchandising
and design, but offered no clue on who will become its next
chief executive.
Lululemon's previous chief product officer left in April
after the company recalled black yoga pants because they were
overly sheer, and in June it said that Chief Executive Christine
Day would leave as soon as a successor was on board.
The company named Tara Poseley, a yoga fan and a 25-year
industry veteran who most recently was president of Sears' Kmart
Apparel division, as chief product officer. Poseley also spent
15 years with Gap Inc
"A highly reliable industry source, who is a tough grader,
informs us that Poseley is 'very good,' and we therefore view
her joining the company as a positive for Lulu," Faye Landes, an
analyst with Cowen and Co, said in a client note.
Vancouver-based Lululemon carved out a niche for premium
yoga wear and built up a passionate clientele that has helped
the company regularly achieve quarterly sales growth of more
than 20 percent.
But it suffered its biggest stumble when it was forced to
pull yoga pants made with its signature black Luon fabric off
store shelves, a recall that is likely to dent 2013 sales by $57
million to $67 million.
Lululemon shares were down 3.2 percent at $70.91 on the
Nasdaq. At least one analyst said he had expected a CEO
announcement to come at the same time as the appointment of a
chief product officer.
When Lululemon's previous chief product officer, Sheree
Waterson, left in early April, the company split her job in two,
hiring industry veteran, Jennifer Battersby as senior vice
president of sourcing. ID:nL2N0CQ24Y]
The effects of the pants recall are still being felt, with
tougher quality controls causing delays that forced Lulu to
lower its 2013 fiscal full-year outlook.
Steve Berube was hired this summer for the newly created
position of senior vice president of global distribution and
logistics.