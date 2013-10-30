By Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 30 Lululemon Athletica Inc
, the fast-growing retailer of premium workout clothes,
has hired an executive from U.S. discount chain Kmart to lead
its global merchandising and design team, but offered no news on
its hunt for a chief executive.
In the wake of a costly and embarrassing recall of overly
sheer yoga pants this spring, Lululemon has hired a handful of
new senior managers, but its CEO search, begun in June,
continues.
The Vancouver-based company announced on Wednesday the
appointment of Tara Poseley, a yoga fan and a 25-year industry
veteran who was most recently president of Sears Holdings Corp's
Kmart apparel division, as its new chief product
officer (CPO). Poseley also spent 15 years at Gap Inc.
Lululemon's volatile stock dropped more than 3.5 percent
after the news on concerns about the appointment and on investor
disappointment that the company has not yet found a replacement
for CEO Christine Day.
"I thought they were interviewing them both simultaneously
and the new CEO would have to sign off on the new CPO. That
didn't happen," said Sterne Agee analyst Sam Poser.
"Hopefully, the new CEO thinks as highly of her as the
existing management. That would be the scary part."
The appointment of an executive from a discount chain does
not suggest that Lululemon cannot attract top-tier talent,
several analysts said.
While cultural fit is viewed as critical at Lululemon, Poser
pointed out that Day's background, at coffee chain Starbucks
Corp, was also considered unconventional when she was
hired.
Alex Arifuzzaman, a partner at Toronto retail consultancy
InterStratics Consultants Inc, said Lululemon may need
executives with mass merchandise experience as it seeks
expansion in the United States and elsewhere.
"They're not going to convert into a Kmart, but some of the
techniques used to appeal to a broader market may be relevant,
may be skills that are brought to the table here," he said.
Lululemon carved out a niche for high-end yoga wear and
built up a passionate clientele that helped the company
regularly achieve quarterly sales growth of more than 20
percent.
It suffered its biggest stumble in March, when it was forced
to pull overly sheer black yoga pants off store shelves, a
recall that is likely to dent 2013 sales by $57 million to $67
million.
Cowen and Co analyst Faye Landes said in a client note that
she views Poseley's appointment as positive after a "highly
reliable industry source, who is a tough grader," said Poseley
was "very good".
After Lululemon's former chief product officer left in April
the company split the product officer position into two jobs. It
recently hired industry veteran Jennifer Battersby as senior
vice president of sourcing, the other half of the position.
Steve Berube was also brought on this summer, for the newly
created position of senior vice president of global distribution
and logistics.
Shares of Lululemon, which reports quarterly results on Nov.
21, shed $2.58 to close at $70.67 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.