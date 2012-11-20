* Yoga brand filed suit to defend pant design patents

* Lululemon expanding in the United States

Nov 20 Canadian yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Tuesday it settled a lawsuit over its distinctive yoga pants against PVH Corp's Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Vancouver-based Lululemon said the terms of the settlement agreement are confidential. According to a court filing, it agreed to dismiss its lawsuit.

Lululemon filed the design patent suit in a Delaware court in August, singling out two Calvin Klein "Performance" brand pants that it believed were manufactured and supplied by G-III.

Lululemon's colorful, form-hugging clothes are ubiquitous in Canada, especially among affluent young women, and the brand is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Premium yoga pants are its signature product.

When the company reported earnings in September, Chief Executive Christine Day vowed to use its patents to protect its "classic styles."

The case is Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc v. Calvin Klein Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-01034.