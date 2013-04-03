April 3 Lululemon Athletica Inc's Chief Product Officer Sheree Waterson will leave the company, the yogawear retailer said on Wednesday, as it gave an update on a March announcement that it was recalling pants that were unacceptably sheer.

The company said it had beefed up factory oversight, and is using "newly implemented rigorous testing and quality processes" on the type of fabric that was used in the see-through pants.

The company did not revise forecasts released on March 21.