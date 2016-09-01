(Adds details on sales performance from conference call,
updates share fall)
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canadian yoga wear retailer
Lululemon Athletica Inc reported comparable sales
growth that fell short of analyst estimates, sending shares down
nearly 9 percent on Thursday even as earnings were in line with
expectations.
Second-quarter sales online and at stores open at least a
year rose 5 percent, excluding exchange rate fluctuations.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a
5.9 percent increase.
Baird Equity Research analyst Mark Altschwager said the
comparable sales miss would likely "fuel investor anxiety" given
high expectations and the strong performance of Lululemon's
stock. Before earnings, shares were up 46 percent year to date.
On a conference call, Chief Financial Officer Stuart
Haselden reminded analysts and investors that Lululemon had an
online promotion in the second quarter of last year. Excluding
the impact of that sale, he said, comparable sales would have
increased about 2 more percentage points.
"We did see traffic continue to be a headwind for us in the
second quarter," said Haselden, adding that customers did make
larger purchases, offsetting that trend. "I think we are not
immune to what's happening from a macro standpoint."
U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July as
consumers cut back on discretionary spending.
The Vancouver-based company forecast fiscal third-quarter
earnings between 42 and 44 cents a share. Analysts, on average,
had expected earnings of 44 cents for that quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Once a market darling thanks to its successful move into the
U.S. market, a feat few Canadian retailers accomplish, the
company has struggled with embarrassing product recalls and
inventory problems in recent years.
Inventory levels fell 1 percent in the quarter, to $277.3
million.
The company helped bring pricey women's yoga pants into the
fashion mainstream before expanding into running and other
sports. It now makes men's clothing, and its Ivivva line offers
athletic clothing for younger clientele.
It competes with Nike Inc and Under Armour Inc
, as well as mainstream clothing retailers from Gap Inc
to Nordstrom.
Net income rose to $53.6 million, or 39 cents a share, from
$47.7 million, or 34 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 14
percent to $514.5 million. Excluding a tax and related interest
adjustment, earnings were 38 cents a share.
On average, analysts had been expecting earnings of 38 cents
a share and revenue of $515.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares dropped 8.6 percent to $70.07 in after-market
trading.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Matthew Lewis)