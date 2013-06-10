TORONTO, June 10 Premium yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday that chief executive Christine Day is stepping down once the company finds a replacement, and it reported better-than-expected profit.

The Vancouver-based Canadian retailer said net income rose to $47.3 million, or 32 cents a share in the first quarter ended May 5. This compares with $46.6 million, or 32 cents, a year earlier.

Lululemon shares fell 7 percent in after-market trade.