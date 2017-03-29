TORONTO, March 29 Canada's Lululemon Athletica
Inc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit,
but earnings per share fell short of analysts' expectations due
in part to slower sales.
Net income rose to $136.1 million, or 99 cents per share in
the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $117.4 million, or 85
cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $789.9 million,
up from $704.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.01 a share
on revenue of $783.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Lululemon shares fell more than 15 percent after
closing 4 percent higher at $66.30 ahead of the results.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Richard Chang)