TORONTO, March 29 Canada's Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, but earnings per share fell short of analysts' expectations due in part to slower sales.

Net income rose to $136.1 million, or 99 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $117.4 million, or 85 cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $789.9 million, up from $704.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $783.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Lululemon shares fell more than 15 percent after closing 4 percent higher at $66.30 ahead of the results. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Richard Chang)