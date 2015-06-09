* International stores exceeding expectations
* Positive comparable sales trend seen in Canadian and U.S.
stores
* Full-year profit forecast falls short of analysts'
estimates
* First-qtr comp store sales up 6 percent on constant dollar
basis
* Shares jump as much as 8.4 percent
By Solarina Ho
June 9 Lululemon Athletica Inc shares
jumped on Tuesday after the Canadian yogawear retailer raised
its full-year outlook, further evidence it is regaining its
footing following a high-profile 2013 recall of overly sheer
yoga pants.
The company also reported a better-than-expected
first-quarter profit despite poor weather, West Coast port
delays, and the impact of weaker Canadian and Australian
dollars.
Shares surged as much as 8.4 percent to $66.67 in morning
trading, their best performance in about a month and a half.
Lululemon is in the midst of a turnaround to improve
quality, expand its product line and solve supply-chain problems
while laying the groundwork for faster international growth.
"Just a year ago, people were concerned that this brand was
done," said Paul Alexander, an analyst at BB&T Capital Markets.
"The rejuvenation in comps here suggests that they've moved past
the self-inflicted problems of 2013, 2014."
The retailer, which had 316 stores at the end of the first
quarter, just opened its second Singapore shop and is set to
open its first in Hong Kong. By the third quarter it plans to
open a second Hong Kong outlet and its first in Dubai.
Executives told analysts in a conference call that Europe
and Asia were performing well above expectations.
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $1.86
to $1.91 per share from $1.85 to $1.90 and revenue forecast to
$2.0 billion to $2.05 billion from $1.97 billion to $2.02
billion.
The profit forecast, however, was short of analysts' average
estimate of $1.93 per share, while the revenue forecast compared
with analysts' average estimate of $2.02 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They are giving relatively conservative guidance, likely so
they can beat it again," said Dorothy Lakner of Topeka Capital
Markets.
Lululemon's total comparable store sales rose 6 percent on a
constant dollar basis in the quarter ended May 3 compared with a
1 percent increase last year.
Its more mature Canadian stores, where growth has cooled,
were seeing positive comparable sales in the current quarter,
alongside its U.S. stores, Lululemon said.
Profit jumped to $47.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from
$18.98 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue rose about 10
percent to $423.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents per
share on revenue of $418.9 million.
Foreign exchange impact hurt revenue by $15.2 million or 3.6
percent in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and James Dalgleish)