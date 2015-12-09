(Recasts with analyst comment, updates stock)
By Julie Gordon and Anet Josline Pinto
VANCOUVER/BENGALURU Dec 9 Shares of Canadian
yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc plunged on
Wednesday after it warned that profit margins were unlikely to
fully recover until 2017 and cut its full-year earnings
forecast.
The Vancouver-based company, which reported a
lower-than-expected third quarter profit, said it expects
margins to improve gradually as it works through supply chain
problems and an inventory build-up.
But Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon said frustration
over margin recapture being pushed back to 2017 was likely
driving the sell-off, as shares tumbled 12.7 percent to $45.51.
Lyon said he also had concerns about whether customers were
becoming conditioned to wait for discounts, a sign Lululemon
could be losing its pricing power.
"If that's the case, it makes this much more of an average
retailer versus an above average retailer," he said.
Once a retail darling, Lululemon has never fully recovered
from a high-profile yoga pants recall in 2013, and now faces
competition from companies like Nike and Under Armour
in the lucrative athleisure market.
Lululemon has responded by opening new stores around the
globe, expanding its product offerings, and focusing in on
menswear and junior lines.
The retailer will hold two more warehouse sales in the
fourth quarter to clear out its markdown items and said its
search for an executive to oversee its supply chain was well
advanced.
"This year's investment in our product engine and supply
chain remain very much on track," Chief Executive Laurent
Potdevin said on a conference call. "We're now seeing sequential
improvement in product margins."
Gross margin, or revenue less the cost of goods sold, was
46.9 percent, down from 50.3 percent a year ago, as higher
shipping costs, expansion expenses and other factors weighed.
Lululemon expects to start seeing sequential improvements in
margins in early 2016, but warned it could take longer to fully
return to 2014 levels.
"It's likely going to take us a little bit more time, into
the first half of 2017, to fully achieve that," said Chief
Financial Officer Stuart Haselden.
Lululemon cut the top end of its full-year revenue forecast
to $2.04 billion from $2.06 billion, while retaining the lower
end at $2.03 billion. It also cut its full-year earnings
forecast to $1.81-$1.84 per share from $1.87-$1.92.
On an adjusted basis, quarterly earnings were 35 cents per
share, below analysts' average estimate of 37 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 14.4 percent to $479.7 million, as same-store
sales rose 6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Sneha
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Ted Kerr and
Tom Brown)