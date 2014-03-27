UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast lower-than-expected current-quarter results, after posting a quarterly profit that was almost unchanged from a year earlier.
Lululemon earned $109.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, nearly unchanged from $109.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue increased 7 percent to $521.0 million.
The company forecast first-quarter profit of 31 to 33 cents per share, on revenue of $377 million to $382 million.
Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter profit of 38 cents per share on revenue of $389.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.