March 30 The steep drop in Lululemon Athletica's
stock price, following a sales warning that resulted
from poor color choices in the company's spring collection,
turns the spotlight on slowing growth in the athleisure category
pioneered by the Canadian yogawear retailer.
Shares of rivals Nike Inc and Under Armour
also were down on Thursday, raising questions of whether
athletic leisure wear can maintain its torrid growth amid
competition from denim and possible shopper fatigue with the now
decade-old fashion category.
In the age of fast fashion, when trends change overnight,
athletic leisure wear is showing signs of age. Industry-wide
sales in North America have grown 39.2 percent to $26.05 billion
in the last five years, according to Euromonitor.
However, sales in the category are expected to grow at 5.2
percent in 2017, slower than the average 6.9 percent rate at
which the category had grown in the last five years.
The latest quarterly results have also indicated a slowdown
from the marquee manufacturers.
The last few years have seen a surge in the number of
retailers offering athleisure clothes, ranging from mass-market
products sold by retailers such as Gap Inc to $1,000
leggings from designers such as Alexander McQueen.
"There is no more the growth that was there before and there
are way more competitors for the brand (Lululemon) compared to
when they'd started 10 years ago," Jan Rogers Kniffen, chief
executive of consulting firm J. Rogers Kniffen WWE, said.
A hash of celebrity brand launches, including Beyonce's Ivy
Park line in April last year, has also competed for sales at the
traditional retailers.
"Nordstrom has got a private label on athleisure,
(J.C.) Penney has also got a private label on
athleisure, Kohl's has got a private label on
athleisure. Everybody is doing it at every price point," Kniffen
said.
A comeback in denim, led by 1970s-inspired wider leg denim
pants and higher waist jeans from Forever 21 and H&M,
is also eating into demand for athleisure wear.
"We continue to believe trend shifts away from athleisure to
denim will present stiffening headwinds to LULU," Canaccord
Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon said.
The stock market is giving the industry little room for
error. Nike's shares fell as much as 7.3 percent after the
company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue last
month, while Under Armour's shares fell 28 percent in January
after it forecast 2017 sales well below analysts' estimates.
"Over the past 12-24 months, other athletic wear bellwethers
such as NKE and UA have seen meaningful multiple contraction
once sales started slowing and margins stopped expanding," said
Ike Boruchow, analyst with Wells Fargo, in a research note.
The market on Thursday showed little patience for
Lululemon's disappointing results, too. The company's shares
closed down 23.4 percent at $50.76.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Jessica
Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by David Greising)