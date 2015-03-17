By Solarina Ho and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 17
TORONTO, March 17 When retailer Lululemon
Athletica pulled its "Define Jacket" off the shelves in
2013, customers were dismayed. When it embarrassingly recalled
its signature yoga pants for being too sheer, they rushed for
the exits.
Now the jacket is back, and so are customers, and that has
helped boost Lululemon's shares more than 70 percent from their
low last June.
In January, the company forecast an increase in same-store
sales that was roughly double analysts' expectations, suggesting
that the nearly two years of work it took to fix the
supply-chain and other problems that had led to the "pantsgate"
recall are paying off.
Some Wall Street brokers have turned negative on the stock
ahead of Lululemon's next earnings report on March 26, but many
longtime shoppers have regained enthusiasm.
They say a wider selection of styles, colors and prints are
at the core of the revival overseen by Lululemon's new chief
executive, Laurent Potdevin, who started in January 2014 after
serving as president of TOMS Shoes.
Fashion bloggers say there was a two-year dry spell during
which selection and variety were limited. Now they often update
their blogs with new products and styles several times a day.
"The sheer amount of products and options that Lululemon
now produces is staggering," said Suzanne Lane, a Lululemon fan
who started her Agent Athletica blog less than a year ago.
HUNGER, NOT STARVATION
Potdevin, who was hired for his experience in supply-chain
systems, said that making product and quality a "clear area of
focus" was his aim when he joined Lululemon.
"We've got a very loyal guest and she's coming back and
she's coming back more often," he said on a call in December.
Some shoppers say they have experienced a "180 degree"
change in service, including a looser return policy. Stores now
take phone orders, ship for free, and also hold products
in-store for customers.
Lululemon has also tweaked its practice of making only
limited qualities of an item available to spur demand and
minimize inventory. Now, Potdevin said, "while we don't mind our
guests being hungry for our product, we don't want them to
starve for it."
QUESTIONS LINGER
The investment community says Potdevin deserves praise for
leading a team that has markedly improved selection and service.
"Can he get the culture back to where it was? (That) remains
to be seen, but he's certainly making great strides," said Roger
Hardy, chairman of Hardy Capital Partners, a longtime
shareholder.
Others fear Lululemon is still at risk from growing
competition. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" this
month, citing pressure from Under Armour, Gap's
Athleta, among others.
"We need to have confidence that the turnaround is going to
continue and accelerate," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment
officer at Solaris Asset Management, which has exited its
Lululemon position.
Some also worry about valuation. The stock trades at a
higher price-earnings ratio, 30.6 times forward earnings, than
many of its peers.
That is well off its 2007 peak of around 90, shortly after
the company went public. The historical median is 32.3.
NO SHADOW
Unlike previous CEOs, Potdevin will not have to operate in
the shadow of founder Chip Wilson, who quit the board recently
after years of disputes. Last June, he attacked fellow board
members for being too focused on short-term results.
Two sources familiar with the matter said the split was
exacerbated when the board on three occasions turned down a
clothing fabric created by Wilson's wife. That fabric has since
become the base material at the Wilson family's new clothing
retailer, Kit and Ace.
The sources, who are not authorized to publicly discuss the
matter, said tensions came to a head in December, when Wilson
was the only board member excluded from a subcommittee meeting.
They said the board was informed of his resignation only minutes
before Wilson's departure.
Lululemon declined to comment.
Wilson said fabric was an issue, but he declined to discuss
the specifics of his departure and said he is happy with
Lululemon's revival.
"I'm very pleased with the results so far," Wilson said in
an email. "As a shareholder I will continue to do what I can to
make sure the company continues to get back to where it was."
